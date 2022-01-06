The Internet Has Reignited A 23 Year Old Beef With Elmo
2022 is already off to a much lighter start in the news with the resurgence of a 1999 feud between Elmo… and a pet rock.
Elmo vs Rocko the greatest rivalry of all time pic.twitter.com/4aRbR6OUAS— ko (@formermerc) January 4, 2022
Now okay, yes - it’s a fun out of context Sesame Street clip, but seriously, it’s funny to see how worked up Elmo gets.
there are tears in my eyes y’all my stomach hurting pic.twitter.com/bbkF9yDZLf— cheye (dr.booty) (@wumbooty) January 4, 2022
PLUS - Elmo is not done with this fight. That’s obvious.
Has anybody ever seen a rock eat a cookie? Elmo is just curious.— Elmo (@elmo) January 5, 2022
Overall, if the rest of this year’s drama is as fun as a Muppet vs a Rock, we’re off to a much better start.