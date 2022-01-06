iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
-29°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

The Internet Has Reignited A 23 Year Old Beef With Elmo

2022-01-06 - Elmo Thumbnail

2022 is already off to a much lighter start in the news with the resurgence of a 1999 feud between Elmo… and a pet rock.

Now okay, yes - it’s a fun out of context Sesame Street clip, but seriously, it’s funny to see how worked up Elmo gets.

PLUS - Elmo is not done with this fight. That’s obvious.

Overall, if the rest of this year’s drama is as fun as a Muppet vs a Rock, we’re off to a much better start.

 

12

Contests