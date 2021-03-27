iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

The Internet is Furious about the ranking of 'Sexiest Bald Men Alive'

a-blue-box

 

There is an informal study making the rounds from The Independent, cosmetic surgery specialists wanted to determine who the sexiest BALD man alive was. They based their findings on how many times each man was called “sexy” on the Internet across various blogs and articles, as well as Google searches. (This seems like more of a “who’s getting searched up and mentioned the most” rather than a breakdown of each bald man’s sexiness. But I digress.) 


 

Here’s the list they came up with:

  1. Prince William

  2. Mike Tyson

  3. Jason Statham

  4. Pit Bull

  5. Michael Jordan

  6. Floyd Mayweather

  7. John Travolta

  8. Bruce Willis

  9. Dwayne Johnson

  10. Vin Diesel

 

Now, the list has not been accepted without criticism:

 

Here are a few notable nominations (or corrections of the list) for Sexiest Bald Man Alive from Virgin Listeners:

Shemar Moore

Voldemort

Jean Chretien

Billy Zane

Mr. Clean

LL Cool J

Tyrese Gibson

Shrek

Contests