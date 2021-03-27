The Internet is Furious about the ranking of 'Sexiest Bald Men Alive'
There is an informal study making the rounds from The Independent, cosmetic surgery specialists wanted to determine who the sexiest BALD man alive was. They based their findings on how many times each man was called “sexy” on the Internet across various blogs and articles, as well as Google searches. (This seems like more of a “who’s getting searched up and mentioned the most” rather than a breakdown of each bald man’s sexiness. But I digress.)
Here’s the list they came up with:
-
Prince William
-
Mike Tyson
-
Jason Statham
-
Pit Bull
-
Michael Jordan
-
Floyd Mayweather
-
John Travolta
-
Bruce Willis
-
Dwayne Johnson
-
Vin Diesel
Now, the list has not been accepted without criticism:
Someone explain to me how Prince William is the hottest bald man alive when Shemar Moore and Stanley Tucci exist? pic.twitter.com/hdWHHe5EYb— Aly 🤦🏽♀️ (@AlyGetReal) March 27, 2021
how is prince william the “world’s sexiest bald man” when pitbull exists????— Emma 🦷 (@emmalangevinxo) March 27, 2021
This is why Prince William rigged that poll. You can’t tell me any differently. pic.twitter.com/TWiswhabm1— BLACKLIVESMATTER (@Jasamgurlie) March 27, 2021
Here are a few notable nominations (or corrections of the list) for Sexiest Bald Man Alive from Virgin Listeners:
Shemar Moore
Voldemort
Jean Chretien
Billy Zane
Mr. Clean
LL Cool J
Tyrese Gibson
Shrek