The Irony - Netflix is About to Drop 'The Last Blockbuster' Doc

blocky

 

Remember blockbuster? Standing inline with 12 other people, surrounded by overpriced snacks that had been sitting on those shelves for years- the fingerprints of other movie buffs still stuck to the plastic coverings on your stack of VHS’ - that will cost more to rent because they’re new releases. 

Suddenly, fast forward 10 years and this feeling is only known to the few- Blockbuster has virtually been put out of business by the streaming giant Netflix.

Rumour has it that Blockbuster had the opportunity to buy Netflix early on when it was just a mail-in DVD renting company and they had turned it down...much to their own dismay. 

And now, for the last attempt at Netflix kicking sand in the face of their once would-be “competitor”, The Last Blockbuster - a documentary about the last standing video-renting store is streaming on Netflix March 15th. 

 

The irony. I hate it.

