The Irony - Netflix is About to Drop 'The Last Blockbuster' Doc

Remember blockbuster? Standing inline with 12 other people, surrounded by overpriced snacks that had been sitting on those shelves for years- the fingerprints of other movie buffs still stuck to the plastic coverings on your stack of VHS’ - that will cost more to rent because they’re new releases.

Suddenly, fast forward 10 years and this feeling is only known to the few- Blockbuster has virtually been put out of business by the streaming giant Netflix.

Rumour has it that Blockbuster had the opportunity to buy Netflix early on when it was just a mail-in DVD renting company and they had turned it down...much to their own dismay.

And now, for the last attempt at Netflix kicking sand in the face of their once would-be “competitor”, The Last Blockbuster - a documentary about the last standing video-renting store is streaming on Netflix March 15th.

The irony. I hate it.