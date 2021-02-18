The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada Determines ‘Lucy’ The Elephant will Stay
This argument and battle has been up in the air ever since Lucy has been living at the Edmonton Valley Zoo. Animal rights activists and many others have all weighed in their opinion on what they think is best for Lucy’s life, the argument was always to rehome Lucy to a sanctuary that was best suited for her native climate and to be around others of her kind. However after thorough investigation, the Jane Goodall Institute believes the risks of moving Lucy would greatly outweigh the benefits of life at the sanctuary, so now she will continue to live at her home The Edmonton Valley Zoo. Take a read on the official statement below.