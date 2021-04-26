The Pink Full Supermoon will be visible tonight

Well if you know me... you know I love to talk about the moon! It's going to be a good one tonight first supermoon of the year and also it's our Pink moon of April.

The Full moon of April gets it's name after the time of the year when the wildflowers start to bloom so that is why it's called a Pink Moon. If it appears pink at all it will be because of things like atmospheric conditions from where you are viewing it, clouds and possible pollution that makes it look different colours.

Supermoons happen when the moon is SUPER close to Earth.

There is going to be another Supermoon coming up next month on May 26th and it is expected to be even bigger and brighter than the one tonight.

- Katie Stanners