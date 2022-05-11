The Price is Right LIVE is coming to Edmonton
*INSERT SWEET INTRO MUSIC HERE*
If you think you’re really good at figuring out the price of a can opener, granola bars, or even salt then C’MON DOWN to The Price is Right!!!
That’s right, The Price is Right LIVE is coming to 4 Canadian cities with one of them right here in Edmonton!
This is the only game where not having expensive taste comes in handy, so I know these tickets are going to sell out fast!
The LIVE show is coming to Edmonton November 11th-13th and tickets are on sale NOW!
Get them before you can’t anymore, who knows maybe you’ll finally get to play Plinko like you’ve always dreamed of! - @caitlynlepp