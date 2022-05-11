iHeartRadio

The Price is Right LIVE is coming to Edmonton

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbFjy4ELjay/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

 

*INSERT SWEET INTRO MUSIC HERE* 

 

If you think you’re really good at figuring out the price of a can opener, granola bars, or even salt then C’MON DOWN to The Price is Right!!!

 

That’s right, The Price is Right LIVE is coming to 4 Canadian cities with one of them right here in Edmonton! 

 

This is the only game where not having expensive taste comes in handy, so I know these tickets are going to sell out fast!

 

The LIVE show is coming to Edmonton November 11th-13th and tickets are on sale NOW!

 

Get them before you can’t anymore, who knows maybe you’ll finally get to play Plinko like you’ve always dreamed of! - @caitlynlepp

 

