The RCMP are looking for help to name their new puppies that will become Canada’s future RCMP police dogs.

https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/news/2021/rcmp-launches-the-2021-name-the-puppy-contest

The Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail here in Alberta is asking for some help from our youngsters to help name 13 German Shepherd puppies. Children aged 4 to 14 are being asked to participate.

Kids are encouraged to be original and imaginative as these puppies will be joining the force. They are saying it’s important to keep in mind these are working dogs and not pets.

Here’s the rules:

Names must begin with the letter “P”

No more than 9 letters

Names must be 1 or 2 syllables

Contestants must live in Canada and be 4-14 years old

1 entry per child





Children whose names are selected will receive a laminated 8x10 photo of the pup they name, a plush dog named Justice and an RCMP Water Bottle. Entries must be received by March 18. Contest winners will be announced on April 28th on the RCMP website and on social media.

To enter the contest:

https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/depot/name-the-puppy-contest



