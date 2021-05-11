The Rock’s Tequila ‘Teremana’ Now Available in Edmonton
Dwayne ‘The ROCK’ Johnson is a multi talented lad! From his early starts in CFL football, to wrestling, to an acclaimed actor the guy does it all! Now he’s even got his hand in the distillery business. His praised tequila Teremana is now stocked at liquor stores here in Edmonton!
People on the Edmonton Reddit thread have been looking for this bad boy since Christmas!
Teremana Blanco and Reposado now available!Posted by Real Canadian Liquor Store on Monday, May 3, 2021