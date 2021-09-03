The Rock tweets he wants to drink tequila with his look-alike

There is a photo going viral right now of a Police Officer in the US that looks just like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. And this is super cool The Rock actually saw it and responded:

Oh shit! Wow.

Guy on the left is way cooler.

Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em 😂😈👊🏾🥃 #ericfields https://t.co/G38tOr68cW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 31, 2021

The officer works in Morgan County Alabama. I was reading some articles on The Rock saying he wants to meet him! I want to drink tequila with Dwayne Johnson too.

Love it. Do you have a celebrity doppelganger? I’m seeing more and more of them on tiktok lately! I know there’s a gal who looks just like Jennifer Aniston. There’s also another girl that I saw that looks like Angelina Jolie.

- Katie Stanners