iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

The Rock tweets he wants to drink tequila with his look-alike

@morgan_sheriff)

There is a photo going viral right now of a Police Officer in the US that looks just like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. And this is super cool The Rock actually saw it and responded:

 

 

The officer works in Morgan County Alabama. I was reading some articles on The Rock saying he wants to meet him! I want to drink tequila with Dwayne Johnson too. 

Love it. Do you have a celebrity doppelganger? I’m seeing more and more of them on tiktok lately! I know there’s a gal who looks just like Jennifer Aniston. There’s also another girl that I saw that looks like Angelina Jolie.

 

- Katie Stanners

12

Contests