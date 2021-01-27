The Silver Skate Festival 2021: Create Your Own Winter Experience

The Silver Skate Festival is Edmonton’s longest running winter festival. It started as a small skating event and has evolved over 30 years in to an all out winter celebration of sports, art, music, culinary arts and recreation.

Obviously this year things are going to be a bit different but they have come up with a wonderful way to still enjoy the festival safely. This year you can “Create Your Own Winter Experience” at the Silver Skate Festival at Hawrelak Park from February 12th-21st.

Silver Skate Festival - Marc J Chalifoux

Bundle up, get outside and enjoy some winter fun with your cohorts. You can give the winter TRI a go – run, skate and ski. You can test your skating skills around a 1km loop on the pond or a leisurely glide around the biggest skating pond in the city while listening to local musicians.

Silver Skate Festival - Marc J Chalifoux

There’s going to be an outdoor art gallery and a Snow Sculpture garden. Listen to stories told by Edmonton artists at the Folk Trail. Gaze at the sky and listen to Story Telling by Indigenous Elders as they talk stories of adventure, hunting, fishing and winter survival.

Silver Skate Festival - Marc J Chalifoux

O f course there is going to be delicious food to enjoy – you can purchase a Silver Skate Valentine’s Day Surprise Bag and enjoy food and products from local vendors.

Silver Skate Festival - Marc J Chalifoux

It’s going to be a lot of fun! For more details and a list of events: https://silverskate.ca/