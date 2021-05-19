The Strangest items forgotten in Ubers this year

Uber Canada has released it’s Lost & Found Index for 2021. Some of the most popular items left behind in the Ubers include wallets, purses, phones, bags, keys, clothing, etc but then there are some very unique things people have left behind.

Here’s a list of the top 20 unique items that have been left in the Ubers of Canada this year:

1.) 8 Fishing Rods from Canadian Tire (Very specific)

2.) Paint Thinner

3.) Tent

4.) Balloon Pump

5.) Massager

6.) Fake Bloody Machete (Good thing it was fake blood….)

7.) Microwave

8.) Vinyl Record

9.) A Fish

10.) Black and Purple Juggling Balls

11.) Rolex

12.) A Black Corset

13.) A Framed Diploma

14.) OVO Chain

15.) A retainer… with a TOOTH ATTACHED!

16.) Mallet for a gong (large fuzzy end with a black stick)

17.) Eyelash Adhesive (Hey I get it. I’ve had to fix lashes in the uber before too!)

18.) A Bunny Tail

19.) Sparkling Wand

20.) Poutine (which is sad and I hope the uber driver got to enjoy it!)

Most forgetful Days and Times are consistent around the world… Friday and Saturdays and late at night. People are most forgetful at 8pm, 11pm and Midnight.

Wondering what cities are the most forgetful here they are!

Top 10 Most “Forgetful” Cities:

1.) Gatineau

2.) Halifax

3.) Winnipeg

4.) Windsor

5.) Vancouver

6.) Hamilton

7.) Saskatoon

8.) Edmonton (I knew we’d show up somewhere on the list!)

9.) Calgary

10.) Niagara Region

If you ever leave something in an Uber the best way to get it back is to call the driver and if your phone happens to be what you left behind you can login to your account from a computer.

- Katie Stanners

Source: Uber Canada