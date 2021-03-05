The Tomato releases the top 100 best things to eat and drink in YEG

Well, 2021 is here! Feels like it came out of nowhere right?

With that it's up to you to decide where you will be getting your drinks and food from here in Edmonton, but The Tomato has released their new issue which is all about The Top 100 Best Things to Eat or Drink in Edmonton.

Some of my personal highlights/faves include frites from The Marc, Egg Ravioli from Bar Bricco, The Chief Beef from Farrows Sandwiches, Petit Jackie Bar from Jacek, and The fish and chips from Three Vikings!

You can find their entire list on stands and also online here: https://thetomato.ca/top-100/top-100-best-things-to-eat-or-drink-in-edmonton

Did your fav make the cut? Let us know in the comments!