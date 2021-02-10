iHeartRadio

Logo

The Way to your Lover's Heart is Through a Heart-Shaped Box of Tacos

besos

Sweethearts, meet the savoury hearts...of tacos. 

El Beso (the kiss in English) is making sure your Valentine's Day dinner is full of delicious tacos. 

You can grab a heart-shaped box of tacos by itself, or make it into a 3-course dinner, complete with cake for dessert!

AND through the link in their bio on Insta, you can score 10% off curbside pickup!

Their phone number is 780-244-7799 so that you can order directly and support local as well! 

 

Contests