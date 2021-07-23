There’s a Beekeeping Dog in Edmonton
Tracy Brindley is a local urban beekeeper in Edmonton who has a curious helper!
Moose is the name of her dog, who often comes up beside Brindley while she’s inspecting the bee colonies. Moose didn’t like waiting inside for her and wanted to participate in the beekeeping activities.
So Brindley searched the Internet for a dog-beekeeping suit- with no luck. BUT she did fit Moose in one of her beekeeping veils, and he’s been a part of the process ever since. He even comes with her to deliver the honey!
Happy Friday- my dog now insists on helping with the bee hives. In related news i think im a yuppie pic.twitter.com/MefGhiymXR— peter brindley (@docpgb) June 25, 2021