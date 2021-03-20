iHeartRadio

This Awesome 89-Yr-Old Grandma is one of India’s Best Sharpshooters

chandro

 

Chandro Tomar had been discouraged by the men in her life from going to the shooting range in her town in Northern India. 

She was easily a natural when she first picked up a gun, hitting the bullseye every time!

That was when she was 65, fastforward to now, she’s 89 with dozens of sharpshooter medals under her belt, beating men who’ve been professional sharpshooters for years. Believed to be the oldest sharpshooter in the world, she has also become a feminist icon in India. 

There’s even a feature Bollywood film called “Saandh Ki Aankh” (Bull’s-Eye)  about the story of her life!!

She mentors a lot of women in her hometown, inspiring them to pick up the skill and break those barriers and stigmas!

