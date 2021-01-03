This Sweet Edmonton Bake Shop made 2020-Themed Cookies
Milk & Cookies Bakeshop (5532 Calgary Trail) made the ending of 2020 a bit sweeter.
They themed their special limited-time cookies with dumpster fires, cookies with reviews painstakingly iced onto them. There is also a cuter version of the coronavirus molecule and a few flutes of champagne.
If you're already looking at cute gifts for your sweetie pie for Valentine's Day, shop local!
This bakeshop is LGBTQ-Friendly and identifies as a woman-led team, both fantastic facets to support and celebrate.
And their cookies are so darn cute.
Read more about the bakeshop here!