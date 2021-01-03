This Sweet Edmonton Bake Shop made 2020-Themed Cookies

Milk & Cookies Bakeshop (5532 Calgary Trail) made the ending of 2020 a bit sweeter.

They themed their special limited-time cookies with dumpster fires, cookies with reviews painstakingly iced onto them. There is also a cuter version of the coronavirus molecule and a few flutes of champagne.

If you're already looking at cute gifts for your sweetie pie for Valentine's Day, shop local!

This bakeshop is LGBTQ-Friendly and identifies as a woman-led team, both fantastic facets to support and celebrate.

And their cookies are so darn cute.

Read more about the bakeshop here!

Check out how to get custom orders done here!