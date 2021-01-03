iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

This Sweet Edmonton Bake Shop made 2020-Themed Cookies

bakeshop

Milk & Cookies Bakeshop (5532 Calgary Trail) made the ending of 2020 a bit sweeter. 

They themed their special limited-time cookies with dumpster fires, cookies with reviews painstakingly iced onto them. There is also a cuter version of the coronavirus molecule and a few flutes of champagne. 

If you're already looking at cute gifts for your sweetie pie for Valentine's Day, shop local!

This bakeshop is LGBTQ-Friendly and identifies as a woman-led team, both fantastic facets to support and celebrate. 

And their cookies are so darn cute. 

Read more about the bakeshop here!

Check out how to get custom orders done here!

Contests