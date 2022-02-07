iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

This Valentines Day You Can Get a Donut Bouquet from a New Edmonton Donut Shop

VIA : @ yegcravings / instagram

Looking for the perfect sweet treat for your Valentine? Maybe you’re over the flowers? Hell maybe you want to eat your feelings this V-Day… order this Valentines ‘Donut Bouquet’ for yourself! 

 

Fuzion Donuts is new to the Edmonton Craft Donut scene, they have a ton of unique flavours and styles of donuts. Take a look at their brand new Donut Bouquet available for this year's Valentines Day. - @mariah.mae 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by YEG Cravings (@yegcravings)

@mshangryfoodie 📍 Fuzion Donuts | Better than a bouquet of flowers imo #donutbouquet #yeg #edmonton #fyp #foryoupage ♬ La Vie En Rose - Emily Watts
12

Contests