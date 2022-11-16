THIS WEEK ON IN THE KNOW YEG - A CAPPELLA CATERING

Planning a holiday party at home? A Cappella Catering is standing by, ready to WOW your party guests! It all comes down to this, do you want to find a restaurant, pay for parking, pay OUTRAGEOUS prices for drinks AND the bill for the food, or do you want to have a hassle free party at home and pay under $25 dollars per person for a fully catered event? For 30 years, A Cappella has been the better option for your holiday gathering. With delicious food options everyone will enjoy, worry less about the meal preparation and more about having a fun time with friends and family at your next gathering… Take a low key evening to the next level and have A Cappella Catering bring the party to you!





A Cappella Catering is ready for your upcoming holiday office party! They’ve been in the business of super affordable catering options for over 30 years, with options to feed a crowd for under $25 a person! Pretty inexpensive, if you ask me! Whether it’s at your bosses house, or at the office, they serve delicious, made-from-scratch food for any party, big or small! From Hot turkey and mashed potatoes, to cold sandwiches, soups and salads… They beat the boring paper plate pizza party. PLUS they come back and get the dishes -so clean up is a breeze! Don’t scramble to find an event space for your next big holiday party. Have A Cappella Catering bring the party to you!







So you’re hosting dinner this year and you want your turkey dinner to be top notch, but don’t want to wake up at the crack of dawn to start getting everything ready. That’s where A Cappella Catering comes to the rescue, with their TAKE AND BAKE option! It feeds 4-6 people, it’s delivered to your door and in less than 45 mins can be your solution to the full holiday dinner. Just pop it in the oven and you’re done! From the Turkey (light and mark meat), buns, salads, mashed potatoes, gravy, all the way to the cranberry sauce… They have it all covered. You can even add on pierogis, cabbage rolls and pecan praline pie! Focus on the memories of Christmas with your family this year, instead of worrying about the cooking. Grab the Take and Bake option from A Cappella Catering!



