Move over Timbits Cereal there's a new flavour in town! Post foods has teamed up again with Tim Hortons to bring you the Tim Hortons Café Mocha Flavoured Cereal. The cereal combines "rich chocolate and smooth coffee flavours with mocha-swirled marshmallows"

The Cereal will be available at all major grocery retailers starting this month!

Now this is a breakfast I can get in to. Yum.

- Katie Stanners

SOURCE: Post Foods