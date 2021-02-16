Tim Hortons Roll Up the Rim goes All-Digital

The times they are a changing. Tim Hortons Roll Up the Rim will now be known as Roll up to Win… because there is obviously no rim!

Now you will need to scan the Tim Hortons app on your phone at the time of your purchase to get your “roll” and then you get a prize or you can scan your loyalty card and later log into the contest’s website to see the prizes earned. Good news is you won’t see please play again. Every roll is a winner. In addition to hot bevys you can win cold beverages, breakfast sandwiches and breakfast wraps.

Roll Up to Win kicks off on March 8th and will run till April 4th

- Katie Stanners