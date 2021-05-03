iHeartRadio

Tim Hortons Unveiled it’s New Cold Brew today

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/tim-hortons-r-launches-new-cold-brew-coffee-made-with-100-ethically-sourced-premium-arabica-beans-and-slowly-steeped-for-16-hours-for-an-incredibly-smooth-flavour-877883323.html

I am so down for a Cold Brew because it means summer and warm weather is here. Tim Hortons launched it’s new Cold Brew Coffee today (Monday, May 3rd) and announced it’s been steeped for 16 hours with cold water to make it have an ‘extremely rich, smooth taste,’ and then poured over ice.

You can make your cold brew however you like your coffee – black, with cream or a double double. Whatever you want they can do it. A flavour you should try out though is their Vanilla Cream Cold Brew Coffee which they describe as a sweet and creamy flavour. It looks delicious… And now I want another coffee.

- Katie Stanners

SOURCE: Newswire & Tim Hortons 

 

