Today is the National Day of Observance for COVID 19

The Government of Canada has declared today, March 11, 2021 the National Day of Observance in remembrance of all the lives in Canada over the past year that have been lost to COVID-19.

COVID-19 has infected over 864,000 Canadians and has taken the lives of over 22,000 in our country including 1946 in Alberta.

In Prime Minister, Justin Trudeaus statement he again thanks our health care and essential workers for their hard work over the past year.

“ Our health care and other essential workers have put themselves at risk, working long hours, so we could get the services and care we needed. And as efforts continue to get vaccines to every Canadian as quickly as possible, we thank them now more than ever.”

“ On this day, I invite all Canadians to join together in honouring the memory of those we have lost, and the people they left behind. We will also recognize everyone who has been impacted by COVID-19, and pay tribute to all those who continue to work hard and make incredible sacrifices in our fight against the virus. Together, we will beat COVID-19.”

Hard to believe how much has happened in one year.