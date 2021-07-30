Tokyo 2020 Olympics Turned SmartPhones into Medals

It’s true! According to Tokyo 2020 Olympics’ website, the 5000 medals that were produced for the 2021 Olympics are made from recycled materials!
Specifically, electronics! There was a call out to citizens across Japan to donate their old electronics including smartphones, due to the precious metals that are used in the production of each. They were able to extract and melt down the metals to make the medals!
On the page, they also mention that Japan is the first country to involve its citizens in the production of Olympic medals. Both from used smartphone donations, and citizens submitting their ideas for the design of the medals!
Again, Japan proving that they’re innovative and definitely ahead of the curve. Living in 3031 over there. <3