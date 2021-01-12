iHeartRadio

Top 5 Most Stressful Video Games

https://www.pexels.com/photo/couple-hands-love-sitting-4009592/

A new study is out for the top 5 most stressful video games. People in the study had their heart rates measured while playing different popular console, PC and mobile games.

The most stressful game to play throughout the course of a 30 min gaming sesh was Mario Kart with heart rates increasing by an average of 32.81% of Beats Per Minute. Which is the physical equivalent of going for a light walk.

https://www.bonusfinder.com/about-us/blog/most-stressful-video-games-to-play

https://www.bonusfinder.com/about-us/blog/most-stressful-video-games-to-play

So there’s your top 5 over the span of 30 minutes. The study also tracked peak BPM during elimination rounds, finals, and spikes in difficulty which put Dark Souls III in the top spot for most stressful moment.

https://www.bonusfinder.com/about-us/blog/most-stressful-video-games-to-play

https://www.bonusfinder.com/about-us/blog/most-stressful-video-games-to-play

So what I’ve learned from this is basically playing video games = exercise.

- Katie Stanners

SOURCE: Bonus Finder

