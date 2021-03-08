Top 5 Pandemic Scams to watch out for

Anyone else seeing and hearing about so many scams lately? You aren’t alone! We even have someone on instagram messaging people saying they are winners from us and it’s NOT us. If you do receive a message from virginradioedmonton.team report and block them.

Top scams happen over the phone, then e-mail followed closely by text scams.

There are some scams that have become very popular during the pandemic. Here’s the top 5 to look out for:

1.) Fake Online Loan Companies – these fake companies request a “security deposit” before providing a loan saying it’s because of poor credit. You never get your loan and basically they just steal your “security deposit.”

2.) Work from home ads – You might be looking for a job and reply to the ad but then they will ask you to send money in advance for training and work supplies but then you don’t get reimbursed because the job is FAKE!

3.) The Romance Scam – this ones been around for a long time but it is more popular since we are all stuck at home and things are not too hot in the dating scene these days . Basically someone cat fishes you and acts like someone else. The relationship escalates quickly but then they will ask you for money for travel or to deal with an emergency. Money amounts can escalate quickly and then they ghost you.

4.) Online Marketplace – Essentially because the pandemic has created a shortage of goods it’s made the scammers create fake ads for those products and then they request e-transfers and then don’t deliver the products to you.

5.) Pandemic Pet Scam – Pet’s have been very popular as we are all stuck at home which means the scams are more popular. Scammers asking you for a deposit on a puppy that isn’t real. The average loss for this was $1045. Watch out for breeders or rescue agencies that ask for money before you have seen the puppy.

Plus don’t forget it’s Tax season so we know those CRA scammers will be out and about. March is fraud prevention month let’s try to make sure no one plays us!

- Katie Stanners