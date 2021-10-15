Top 5 Ski Resorts in Canada
We are all starting to get excited for the ski/snowboard season right? Oh man I took my snowboard out yesterday and was just admiring it… I can’t wait to get back on the mountain!
A survey was recently done to find out the top 5 ski resorts in the county by Condé Nast Traveler and Alberta made the list… not only that but we took the number 1 spot! The locations are all rated out of 100.
TOP 5 SKI RESORTS IN CANADA:
1.) Lake Louise, Alberta with a score of 80.6
2.) Big White, BC scored 80.3
3.) Whistler Blackcomb, BC got a score of 79.6
4.) Mont-Tremblant, Quebec scored 73.44
5.) Le Massif de Charlevoix, Quebec scored 73.02
I haven’t been to the two in Quebec but I love the top 3. I also love Revelstoke and you can’t go wrong with a good day at Marmot Basin! Let it SNOWWWWW! ;)