Top 5 Ski Resorts in Canada

https://www.facebook.com/SkiLouise/photos/a.10150562754651082/10157872895281082

We are all starting to get excited for the ski/snowboard season right? Oh man I took my snowboard out yesterday and was just admiring it… I can’t wait to get back on the mountain!

 

A survey was recently done to find out the top 5 ski resorts in the county by Condé Nast Traveler and Alberta made the list… not only that but we took the number 1 spot! The locations are all rated out of 100.

 

TOP 5 SKI RESORTS IN CANADA:

 

1.) Lake Louise, Alberta with a score of 80.6

 

2.) Big White, BC scored 80.3

 

 

3.) Whistler Blackcomb, BC got a score of 79.6

 

4.) Mont-Tremblant, Quebec scored 73.44

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tremblant (@monttremblant)

5.) Le Massif de Charlevoix, Quebec scored 73.02

 

I haven’t been to the two in Quebec but I love the top 3. I also love Revelstoke and you can’t go wrong with a good day at Marmot Basin! Let it SNOWWWWW! ;)

 

- Katie Stanners

