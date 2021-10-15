We are all starting to get excited for the ski/snowboard season right? Oh man I took my snowboard out yesterday and was just admiring it… I can’t wait to get back on the mountain!

A survey was recently done to find out the top 5 ski resorts in the county by Condé Nast Traveler and Alberta made the list… not only that but we took the number 1 spot! The locations are all rated out of 100.

TOP 5 SKI RESORTS IN CANADA:

1.) Lake Louise, Alberta with a score of 80.6

2.) Big White, BC scored 80.3

3.) Whistler Blackcomb, BC got a score of 79.6

4.) Mont-Tremblant, Quebec scored 73.44

5.) Le Massif de Charlevoix, Quebec scored 73.02

I haven’t been to the two in Quebec but I love the top 3. I also love Revelstoke and you can’t go wrong with a good day at Marmot Basin! Let it SNOWWWWW! ;)