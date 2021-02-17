iHeartRadio

Top Cat & Dog names in Edmonton and Canada

https://www.pexels.com/photo/closeup-photo-of-brown-and-black-dog-face-406014/

Did you get a pandemic pet? If you did you are not alone. I know SO many people who got puppies. Myself and my daughter already have a dog but we are getting a cat soon because why not? We are always home to take care of them.

Here are the top name of pets in Canada from 2020:

https://www.rover.com/blog/ca/dog-names/?irgwc=1&utm_term=10078&utm_source=impact&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=384088798&utm_content=yHlRXzywuxyLWZs0TbWK8Xs3UkETQo3yy1lR0o0

And to get more specific to us… here is what we are naming our pets here in Edmonton!

My parents have a dog named Tucker… and my sisters new puppy is named Jasper. Unfortunately my dog Reba didn’t make the list for top names.

 

- Katie Stanners

 

