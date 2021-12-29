iHeartRadio

Toronto Woman Catches Her Partner Cheating Thanks To TikTok

Cheating TikTok

Just last month, Meghan Wainwright, on TikTok as @theblondeinpink blew up on TikTok for the super sweet story of how she met her seemingly wonderful boyfriend.

@theblondeinpink Reply to @hotterthanyourwife ♬ POV - Spam=block

It actually got so much attention, that a fan of hers recognized her boyfriend on Hinge, and sent the screenshot to Meghan. That lead to her confronting her boyfriend, where he actually tried to get her to stay with him by buying her a diamond ring. Yikes. But don’t take it from us, here’s the first of 5 tiktoks she made about the situation.

@theblondeinpink Reply to @jasminecolorado Part 1 #cheating #lovebombing #breakuptiktok #cheatingtiktok ♬ original sound - Meghan Wainwright

The important thing is that the loser ex has been dumped, and Meghan can enjoy some extra fame as good karma.

