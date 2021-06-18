Tubing Company out of Devon opens today and is taking reservations

A while ago when I wrote a blog on Pembina River Tubing being opened and then I had a listener tell me about a tubing company out of Devon! I’ve never done this float but it looks like a lot of fun. They open today and are taking reservations.

They are called River Valley Lifestyle Co – It’s a family run river tubing rental company based in Devon, Alberta. They offer rentals and transportation.

https://www.riverlifestyle.ca/

Two different float options to choose from:

Float 1: Is from Voyageur Park in Devon and finishes at Devon Lions campground. This float takes around an hour.

Float 2: Starts at their private property location which is about 15 mins out of Devon and finishes at Devon Lions Camp group with the option of exiting at Voyageur Park. Which will take you about 2 – 3 hours.

Get more details and make your reservation on their website!

Doesn’t it just make you so excited for summer fun?

- Katie Stanners