Tyler Shandro tweets Alberta will not mandate a ‘vaccine passport’
From the Minister of Health for Alberta came a series of tweets today regarding the vaccine passports. See the thread below.
Albertans have been asking more questions about proof of vaccination in recent days so we have posted answers to some of the most common questions online.— Tyler Shandro (@shandro) August 26, 2021
To be clear, the Alberta government has not and will not mandate a so-called ‘vaccine passport’ for domestic use. 2/8