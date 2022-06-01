‘UP on The Square’ Free Summer Celebration Event
Gear up for summer because the Edmonton Arts Council is hosting UP on The Square at Sir Winston Churchill Square
It’s a one day only (Saturday, June 18th) family friendly FREE event!
You can enjoy lots of live entertainment, delicious food trucks from local vendors, AND they even have lots of activities for the kids to enjoy!
This is such a great way to kick off a great summer filled with festivals :) - @caitlynlepp
Check out the performer list BELOW