Happy Cinco De Mayo!

I came across this on Amazon and I think it could up our taco game!

It’s a Lazy Susan for your taco nights.

It even has a little warming tray for the meat.

https://www.amazon.ca/Nostalgia-Taco-Tuesday-Burritos-Tortilla/dp/B087HH61LR

All this could be yours for the price of $60.

Hey at least if we are all stuck at home we can treat ourselves and have fun eating.

- Katie Stanners