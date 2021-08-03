Video of drunk plane passenger 'Do you know how much my parents make?'
This viral video is blowing up, they end up taping him down to a chair. I always see these videos and it makes my skin crawl. Was it too far to tape him to a chair or did the punishment fit the crime?
I always see videos like this before I have a flight, like I do later this week. Now I get to have anxiety about it... Yay. WARNING NSFW LANGUAGE IN THE VIDEO
Frontier passenger allegedly touched 2 flight attendants breasts, then screamed his parents are worth $2 million, before punching a flight attendant. Frontier suspended the crew for duct taping the passenger to his seat as they landed in Miami. 22 yr old Max Berry is in custody. pic.twitter.com/4xS9Rwvafx— Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) August 3, 2021