VIDEO: Set tour of HBO's The Last Of Us in Edmonton

High quality video set tour of The Last of Us shooting in Edmonton. The video covers the main areas of the shoot and is worth checking out at a breezy 6 minute-ish run time!
The video comes from YouTube Channel Best Edmonton Mall that does some excellent work covering the hidden secrets of West Edmonton Mall and I have to say they did a fantastic job covering The Last of Us sets here in Edmonton too. If you enjoy the video toss them a subscription! Hey Best Edmonton Mall if you see this, great work!