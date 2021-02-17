iHeartRadio

Walk Through Starry Night - Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit coming to YEG

starry night

Van Gogh is a household name and his paintings create a world that makes you want to fall right in and explore. 

Leave it to 2021, they’ve made a way for you to immerse yourself in the beautiful world Van Gogh created with his paintings. 

An exhibit has been created where his paintings can be projected in a ton of different ways--so that it’s literally like you’re walking through a Van Gogh painting. 

Check it out in Edmonton: It opens March 24th at the Edmonton Expo Centre under COVID guidelines.
Register HERE for the presale!

