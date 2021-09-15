WATCH: 5 most missed former West Edmonton Mall attractions

Celebrating their 40th birthday here in Edmonton we are counting down the Top 5 most missed former West Edmonton Mall attractions. There has been a ton that have come and gone throughout the years. Did your favourite make the list? Let us know in the comments! Okay lets get these antiques, on the roadshow!!!
5) The West Edmonton Mall Fire Breathing Dragon
The dragons name was Excalibur. And was a she. It was named by a contest and the winner was a child.
The dragon roared because her babies were stolen by the dealer steam punk guys flying around on the whirly gigs. The babies were and I think still might be over the south concession down by theater 7. *They are still there today.
4) The West Edmonton Mall Fire Breathing Dragon
One spot was not enough for this beast of an attraction. One has to truly marvel at the Atco Powered fire breathing dragon that greeted you when you walked up the stairs or rode the escalator up. Heck sometimes it was better than the movie you were seeing itself!
3) The West Edmonton Mall Fire Breathing Dragon
Okay okay just one more spot on the list here. Third time is the charm. I get that the employees who worked there must have found this thing very annoying as it went off every few minutes. You need to understand though, it made my childhood friend Nolan so scared he ran in the bathroom and hid. I think we were seeing Titan A.E. or something, who cares! The dragon was way cool!
2) The West Edmonton Mall Fire Breathing Dragon
I mean come on.... look at that! This thing breathed actual fire that was so hot you could feel the heat! Its head moved! It had its own music. Now we just hear the sounds of arcade games when we walk into movie theatres. Call me old fashioned but I prefered when we heard the sounds of a dragon!