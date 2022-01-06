iHeartRadio

WATCH: 7 Year Old Boy from Ontario Gives Ellen Motivational Speech

VIA : ellen tube

7 year old Calin or “Coach Cal” as he’s known online, has gained some serious positive reactions from people for his motivational speeches and way of thinking! This lovely little dude loves to use the catch phrase “get the W”, and every time I’ve heard him say it, I legit almost tear up. 

 

He has an obvious love for hockey and being positive. He brought his talents to the Ellen show yesterday to give Ellen the pep talk she needed for her final season! Gotta’ show this little Ontario lad some love, watch Ellen tear up! - @mariah.mae

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Coach Cal (@coachcalgtw)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Coach Cal (@coachcalgtw)

 

