iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
10°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Watch: All New ‘West Side Story’ Trailer from Steven Spielberg

VIA : youtube

 

 This is a story I’ll truly never get bored of, an absolutely timeless classic. It’s been a solid minute since the original film came to the Hollywood big screen in 1961. The original West Side Story also stole the show at the Academy Awards in 1962, sweeping with 10 Oscar wins. 

 So it was only fitting that at last night's annual 93 Academy Awards, the new West Side Story trailer would drop. Of course everyone is anticipating this new rendition, since iconic director Steven Spielberg is behind the production. Take a look below.

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @westsidestorythemovie

 

Contests