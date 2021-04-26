Watch: All New ‘West Side Story’ Trailer from Steven Spielberg
This is a story I’ll truly never get bored of, an absolutely timeless classic. It’s been a solid minute since the original film came to the Hollywood big screen in 1961. The original West Side Story also stole the show at the Academy Awards in 1962, sweeping with 10 Oscar wins.
So it was only fitting that at last night's annual 93 Academy Awards, the new West Side Story trailer would drop. Of course everyone is anticipating this new rendition, since iconic director Steven Spielberg is behind the production. Take a look below.