WATCH: Beekeeper Removes Massive Bee Hive with bare hands

https://www.tiktok.com/@texasbeeworks/

This is damn wild and I love it. Erika Thompson has grown to recent fame as being the TikTok beekeeper. (@texasbeeworks) She has almost 4 million followers on TikTok and this came across my feed last night and she removes a MASSIVE beehive with her bare hands. She actually even scoops up the bees and moves them to their new hive. Her voice is so calming and the bees just seem to be cool with her. 

 

 

 

@texasbeeworks

Save the bees! ##bees ##tiktok ##foryou ##fyp ##nature ##love ##animals ##amazing

♬ original sound - Erika Thompson

The Video has been watched over 58 million times. Whoasa! Save the bees! 

 

- Katie Stanners

