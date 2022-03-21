WATCH: Brave Dachshund Pup Saves Man from Moose Attack Mariah VIA : facebook.com/MetroUK/videos/667662900951135 Honestly I’m not sure how this moose didn’t trample both of these people, so lucky this wasn’t a more serious run in! Check out this little courageous pup to the rescue. - @mariah.mae Speeders Edmonton Announces New Entertainment Zone Complete with Bar & Restaurant I’m already planning my 27th birthday party there, this sounds incredible WATCH: Ryan Reynolds & Mark Ruffalo Agree Give Daylights Savings Sucks Watch for the Hollywood legend Christopher Lloyd in this video too WATCH: Ukrainian Girl Sings 'Let it Go' in Bomb Shelter Despite the circumstances, this young Ukrainian girl is still singing hoping to put a smile on people's faces! WATCH: People in Russia line up to get McDonalds before it closes! All this to score that last Big Mac Edmonton Oil Kings to Host April 9th as ‘Pride Day’ with Celebratory Game Your Edmonton Oil Kings will be showcasing inclusivity and love within the hockey community on April 9th Swedish Hockey Fans Hold Up ‘Go F**K Yourself Putin’ Signs in Support of Ukraine I love this First Canadian in 2 Years Appeared on 'Jeopardy' Last Night! I grew up watching this show with my grandpa and it’s super cool to see that Canadians are getting their chance to shine on this show again! Pink Gorilla Pizzeria auctioning a year of dining - proceeds to support Ukraine The entire dollar amount of the highest bid for the package will be donated to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation Edmonton’s Famous ‘Confetti Sweets’ Selling Cookies in Support of Ukraine Support YEG local, eat a tasty cookie & help those who are suffering in Ukraine 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests 104.9 Virgin Radio's Pay Your Bills Win an Ultimate Jasper Pride Getaway! Win Your Way In To Imagine Dragons!