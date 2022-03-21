iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

WATCH: Brave Dachshund Pup Saves Man from Moose Attack

VIA : facebook.com/MetroUK/videos/667662900951135

 

Honestly I’m not sure how this moose didn’t trample both of these people, so lucky this wasn’t a more serious run in! Check out this little courageous pup to the rescue. 

 - @mariah.mae  

 

 

12

Contests