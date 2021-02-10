iHeartRadio

WATCH: Britney Spears Documentary Sparks Viral Reaction to Old Craig Ferguson Monologue

VIA : youtube

 

The much anticipated Britney Spears documentary “Framing” has been out for a week now. New York Times is presenting the conflicting story of Britney Spears struggling in her lifelong over sensationalized, superstar career. Now what’s interesting is the opinion that is posed in this documentary, it was actually a much less popular take years ago. Craig Ferguson's monologue from 2007 showing sympathy and compassion for the struggling star is starting to make its rounds online. The video shows the comedian expressing concern for Britney in a time where everyone was scrutinizing her every move, take a look below. 

 

New York Times Presents “Framing” Britney Spears is now available for streaming on HULU. 

 

Never forget when Craig Ferguson refused to make fun of Britney Spears. pic.twitter.com/r8AuiNPW0L

— Britney Fan 🌹 (@BritneyHiatus) February 9, 2021

 

