Watch: Canadian Comedian Who Parodies Justin Trudeau - Meets Justin Trudeau

VIA : Tiktok / @stephenkalyn

 

Stephen Kalyn is hands down one of my favourite Tik-Tokers, while he’s gaining some pretty wicked acting chops… he’s also the best Justin Trudeau impersonator out there.

 

This is the first Trudeau video he made, it’s so funny.

 

Now he’s meeting Justin Trudeau in this one! -  @mariah.mae

@stephenkalyn

I’m sure everyone has seen the original video ##fyp ##viral ##humor ##canada ##funny #

♬ original sound - Stephen
@stephenkalyn

It finally happened. ##foryoupage ##viral ##canada

♬ Emotional (Instrumental) - BLVKSHP
