Cardi B has been trying so many new things these days through her show Cardi Tries which you can watch for free on Facebook! Cardi surprised a beautiful same-sex couple at their ceremony and got to be the officiant, joining them together for life!

In the past, Cardi has tried Wildlife, Latin American food, and Rhythmic Gymnastics, Gaming, Basketball, Ranching, and so much more! It's a 10/10 happy show to watch on FB.