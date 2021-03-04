iHeartRadio

Watch: Chicago Penguins Waddle Through Set of ‘Friends’

 

The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago wanted to give it’s penguins an opportunity to stretch their flippers and little ‘feets’. Located in Chicago is an exact replica of the ‘Friends’ iconic Central Perk set, along with Monica and Rachel's apartment.

 

via GIPHY

 

Apparently it’s a tour you can really take if you go to Chicago, it’s called ‘The Friends Experience’, take a look at this little episode below, it’s called ‘The One Where The Penguins Visit F-R-I-E-N-D-S. So adorable.

 

- @mariah.mae 

 

 

 

 

