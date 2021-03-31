Watch: Connor McDavid Fined for Open Ice Hit To Jesperi Kotkaniem
Captain Connor McDavid exuded some major physical presence last night against the Montreal Canadiens by laying out a BIG centre ice hit.
Unfortunately it was a tough loss for the Edmonton Oilers last night, with a final score of 4-0 against the Habs. A scoreless Oilers line up at least had some action on ice with Connor McDavid, some elbow action to say the least.
It’s been announced by the NHL Player Safety board that number 97 has received a 5000 dollar fine for this illegal hit. Take a look below.
- @mariah.mae
connor mcdavid woke up and chose violence today pic.twitter.com/sVrwBen64j— zach laing (@zjlaing) March 30, 2021