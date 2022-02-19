iHeartRadio

WATCH: Disney Announces Disney Themed Neighbourhoods

2022-02-19 - Storyliving

Disney has announced Storyliving By Disney, residential communities built by & themed around Disney.

The first location is Cotino, a neighbourhood that’ll be located in California (and as a sweet bonus, pretty close to Coachella.)

With Disney entertainment, services & products - they really want you to be ingrained in the Disney Culture.

Now the question is, who’s a big enough Disney Adult to uproot their lives & move to a neighbourhood filled with other Disney Adults? … and can we visit you?