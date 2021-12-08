WATCH: Dog barking during Oilers game
Maybe he was just barking some commentary? Anyways many viewers were very confused about a dog barking during the hockey game last night. See the video below to hear it for yourself!
instead of having people in the lower bowl yell "shoot" on the oilers powerplay chances, they just have dogs just bark when someone should shoot the puck pic.twitter.com/U7yyZiOWCF— zach laing (@zjlaing) December 8, 2021
The culprit?
Welp, mystery solved. 😂 pic.twitter.com/5MRXQ9pBot— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 8, 2021