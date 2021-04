If there’s one thing I love it’s live TV and when things don’t go as planned. There is a reporter from Moscow going Viral because as she was doing a live weather hit, a golden retriever jumped up and stole her microphone. It’s so great. It's at about the :15 second mark of the video.

I love how she chases him down and the news anchor doesn’t know what to do. I love it.

- Katie Stanners