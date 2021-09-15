Watch: Edmonton Driver Pulls U-Turn on Yellowhead Trail in Busy Traffic
After seeing this video I’m honestly debating investing in a dash cam. Luckily no one was hurt from this ridiculous driving maneuver, but someone surely could have been!
An Edmonton driver caught this ridiculous stunt on camera, and shared it to Reddit. It shows a vehicle cutting through busy freeway traffic, trying to back track to the missed exit. Thankfully everyone on the road was paying attention to their surroundings, and were able to avoid what should of been an accident.
- @mariah.mae