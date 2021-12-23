iHeartRadio

WATCH: Edmonton Woman in Hospital After Vehicle Collision with Grader

Video snip cred / Albert Barnjak

An Edmonton man was able to catch footage of a very bizarre and dangerous collison, on the north side of the city just last night. 

 

It appears that an industrial city street grader full on rear ends a woman driving in her car… whether the grader driver is attempting to stop or not, the car is being essentially swept away by the grader blade, the woman then proceeds to either jump out or fall out of her driver side door… she is currently in the hospital! Let’s hope we get some clarity on this bizarre encounter. Hopefully she's okay!

 

 

